Visiting Martin's Park and remembering the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings

The 128th Boston Marathon takes place Monday, April 15 — it's also the 11th anniversary of the bombings.

That day, 8-year-old Martin Richard was the youngest person killed in the attack at the finish line. Martin's Park was built in his honor. The playground overlooking Fort Point Channel in Boston is designed for people of all ages and abilities.

"Martin’s Park is special to us — not only because of its name but because how it was created. It was a true labor of love from so many people making what seemed like the impossible — possible," said Martin's parents, Bill and Denise Richard, in a statement. "Martin’s Park and marathon weekend exemplify the very best of Boston’s spirit."

On a mild, sunny afternoon earlier this month, grown-ups and children in the playground shared their thoughts about Martin's Park with WBUR's Weekend Edition for this audio postcard. Click the red play button atop this post to listen.

A walkway in Martin's Park overlooking Fort Point Channel is decorated with Boston Marathon blue and yellow, and peace signs in honor of Martin Richard. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The pirate ship is the signature play structure of Martin's Park. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Braylon Maise, 7, says he loves everything about Martin's Park. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)