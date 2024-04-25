What to look for from the Patriots in tonight's NFL draft

The NFL draft kicks off tonight during a crucial moment for the New England Patriots as they move into their first season without longtime head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots have the third pick in the draft, the highest-ever pick under owner Robert Kraft. The team is expected to use it to find a new starting quarterback, but they could trade down to fill some of the other holes in their roster.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talks with ESPN's Mike Reiss about what new head coach Jerod Mayo is looking for in the draft and possible picks for the team.