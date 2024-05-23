Local Coverage
Harvard professor speaks on the student protesters denied degrees ahead of commencement

Thirteen students who participated in a campus pro-Palestinian protest encampment will not receive their degrees at graduation ceremonies at Harvard on Thursday. The school's highest governing board, the Harvard Corporation, yesterday voted down a recommendation from faculty that would have allowed the students to get their degrees despite receiving  suspensions for their role in the protests.

Ryan Enos, a professor of government, was among the Harvard faculty who supported the students getting degrees. Enos joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the decision and what's next for the students.

This segment aired on May 23, 2024. Audio will be available soon.

