Harvard professor speaks on the student protesters denied degrees ahead of commencement

Thirteen students who participated in a campus pro-Palestinian protest encampment will not receive their degrees at graduation ceremonies at Harvard on Thursday. The school's highest governing board, the Harvard Corporation, yesterday voted down a recommendation from faculty that would have allowed the students to get their degrees despite receiving suspensions for their role in the protests.

Ryan Enos, a professor of government, was among the Harvard faculty who supported the students getting degrees. Enos joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the decision and what's next for the students.