'Watching the best in the world': Boston's pro women's hockey team battles in championship

It's a good time to be an ice hockey fan in Boston — even with the Bruins done for the season.

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Boston is in a tight race for the league championship. Friday night, they'll take to the ice in St. Paul, Minnesota in Game 3 of the series. The best-of-five matchup against Minnesota is tied at one game each.

It's the first year of the PWHL, which is made up of three teams in the U.S. and three in Canada. Boston's team has a growing following and has had some sellout crowds at their home ice, Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

One of those fans, Rev. Laura Everett, writes about the team and the games for a website she started, Boston Women's Sports. She started writing about professional women's hockey when the Boston Pride were part of the Premier Hockey Federation, which dissolved last year. Everett said she feels women's sports don't get enough coverage and attention.

"There are world champions playing in Lowell, and you can just go and watch," Everett said of the PWHL team, which includes Olympic athletes. "We are watching the best in the world play excellent hockey."