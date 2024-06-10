Advertisement
Boston's LGBTQ+ Advancement director talks about pride parade excitement
Jullieanne Doherty Lee, executive director of Boston's office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, talks with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody ahead of the city's pride parade on June 8. Doherty Lee talks about the excitement surrounding the city's flagship pride event and shares personal memories from past pride festivities.
This article was originally published on June 10, 2024.
This segment aired on June 8, 2024.