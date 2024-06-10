Local Coverage
Boston's LGBTQ+ Advancement director talks about pride parade excitement

Jullieanne Doherty Lee, executive director of Boston's office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, talks with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody ahead of the city's pride parade on June 8. Doherty Lee talks about the excitement surrounding the city's flagship pride event and shares personal memories from past pride festivities.

This article was originally published on June 10, 2024.

This segment aired on June 8, 2024.

Sharon Brody News Host
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor
Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

