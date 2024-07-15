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Word from the floor of the Republican National Convention

05:24

Delegates at the Republican National Convention on Monday formally nominated former president Donald Trump for the third consecutive time. And Trump announced his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

All of this comes less than 48 hours after Trump was the target of an assassination attempt.

James Pindell is a political reporter for The Boston Globe. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered from inside the convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

This segment aired on July 15, 2024.

2024 Election
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