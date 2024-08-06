Rep. McGovern: Tim Walz is a 'regular guy,' who champions causes for children, working families and civil rights Play

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's pick for running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has a close ally in the Massachusetts congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) served with Walz for all of Walz's six terms in Congress. McGovern calls Walz and his family "dear friends."

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with McGovern about why he's "thrilled" with Harris's choice.