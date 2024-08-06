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Rep. McGovern: Tim Walz is a 'regular guy,' who champions causes for children, working families and civil rights

04:45

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's pick for running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has a close ally in the Massachusetts congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) served with Walz for all of Walz's six terms in Congress. McGovern calls Walz and his family "dear friends."

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with McGovern about why he's "thrilled" with Harris's choice.

This segment aired on August 6, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Lisa Mullins
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered

Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

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Headshot of Lynn Jolicoeur
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter

Lynn Jolicoeur is a senior producer and reporter.

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