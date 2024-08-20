Mass. teachers union president and DNC delegate sees hope in Harris-Walz ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have put teachers front and center in the presidential campaign. Walz worked as a high school teacher in Minnesota for many years. And he and Harris are seen as big supporters of public education and labor unions.

Jessica Tang, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, says she has high hopes for a potential Harris-Walz White House. She's showing that support, along with more than 100 other delegates from Massachusetts, at this week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Tang says she's encouraged by the Democratic ticket on other issues, as well, including reproductive rights. She describes the issue as personal to her, due to a heartbreaking experience she had with a pregnancy in 2019.

Tang spoke with WBUR's Sharon Brody on All Things Considered.