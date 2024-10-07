Massachusetts man whose family escaped Gaza reflects on one year of the war

One year since the war in Gaza began, a Massachusetts man who escaped Gaza with his family said he's still coming to terms with the experience and his feelings of survivor's guilt.

Palestinian-American Abood Okal, his wife, Wafaa Abuzadaya, and their son, Yousef, who was then just one year old, were visiting family in Gaza when the war started. They were trapped for nearly a month amid the violence before they were allowed to cross the border into Egypt and return to their home in Medway.

Okal said he never imagined war would still be raging one year later.

"It brings back a lot of pain to talk about it," Okal said. "I'm planning to just pretend that it's a normal day, because the world moves on and there's a clear disconnect between those that are impacted, versus the rest of the world where we thought there would be pressures from the international community to bring it to a stop."

Okal's parents are now living at his Medway home after he helped them escape from Gaza. Abuzayda's parents were also able to leave. Okal's sister and her family are still in Gaza, as well as the couple's extended families. They have lost family members in the violence.

Okal shuddered when recalling one of his wife's cousins who sheltered with them in northern Gaza until they became separated when Israeli forces ordered evacuations. A few months ago, Okal learned the cousin's home was bombed, killing her newborn, her toddler son and two of her brothers.

"We're out to safety, but pretty much everyone else, family-wise and loved ones, are still struggling one way or another," Okal said. "Those that are still in Gaza and still alive, and those that made it out of Gaza and have this homeless feeling."

The emotional effects of the ongoing war are profound, Okal said. He said Yousef, who is now two years old, seems to be readjusting well to life in the U.S. But certain things suggest their weeks in a war zone affected him.

His father said Yousef is afraid of fireworks and some loud noises. When WBUR chronicled the family's 27 days in Gaza last year, Abuzayda said she tried to prevent Yousef from being frightened during airstrikes by telling him the explosions were fireworks.

"It gives us an indication that he still has memories of those times," Okal said. "Which, he's young, he'll be fine."

For Okal and his wife, the effects are difficult to articulate. He said he hasn't had time to process the chaos and fear the family experienced living through bombings, sheltering in a home with 40 other people, trying to get water, food and supplies without knowing whether they would get to safety. These difficult memories are balanced against the daily tasks of caring for his son, supporting family still in Gaza, going to work and paying bills.

"I don't know how or if we are processing it," Okal said. "You don't have time to sit and what? Mourn, maybe. You just have to keep pushing and hope for this to stop."

Okal said his feelings range from helplessness, especially as the fighting expands into Lebanon, to hope, with increased global focus on Gaza.

"It's never received this much attention of hearing both sides, hearing the Palestinian side of the narrative and the struggle — whether it be discussions on college campuses or whether it's mentioned in political debates," Okal said.

And Okal is hopeful for his family — with a new baby due in January.