What to know about the Celtics' new season and the quest for Banner 19 Play

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We have more summer-like weather today, after yesterday’s record-breaking warmth. Savor it before fall returns with a brisk vengeance Thursday.

Now, to the news:

Banner 19 or bust: The Boston Celtics will hoist their 18th banner into the TD Garden rafters tonight. Then, as coach Joe Mazzulla would say, it’s time to build a new “sandcastle.” The Celtics tip off their first game of the 2024-25 season at 7:30 p.m. tonight against the retooled New York Knicks. NBC Sports Boston reporter Abby Chin joined WBUR’s Morning Edition for a preview of what to expect this season:

Running it back: Thirteen of the 15 players on last year’s dominant roster are back, including all five starters. (In fact, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have all now signed contracts to stay in Boston through next season, too.) Chin says the continuity provides a chance to become one of the NBA’s vaunted dynasties. “They do get to look ahead and start thinking about how many can they win,” she said.

A short-handed start: Following offseason ankle surgery, Porzingis isn’t expected back “likely until the new year,” Chin says. “That is a key piece for this team, but they’ve really built up the depth in the front court to be able to handle that,” she said.

Off the court: The Celtics’ sale process is expected to heat up this fall, with new prospective bidders emerging just this month. Still, owner Wyc Grousbek has said he doesn’t expect to fully relinquish control of the team until 2028. While that transition looms over the team, Chin says it seems like business as usual for now. “When we’re inside the gym for these preseason practices and games, there really hasn’t been a noticeable difference,” she said.

What to watch for: More Mazzulla-isms. Whether it’s sandcastles or orcas, the third-year coach has earned a reputation for colorful quotes and anecdotes. (He’s already in mid-season form.) “Everyone from the trainers to the team chefs will tell you that Joe Mazzulla is a sicko when it comes to basketball … His head never leaves this group,” Chin said. “It’s been such a fun transition to see him grow into this role — and to see the players’ complete buy-in to what he is selling.”

ICYMI: The City of Boston renamed the North Washington Street Bridge — which crosses from Charlestown to the North End near the TD Garden — after basketball and civil rights giant Bill Russell. Here’s a recap of yesterday’s ceremony featuring local leaders, C’s players and Russell’s wife.

Deal: Roughly 600 hotel workers at the Omni Parker House and Omni Boston Seaport returned to work yesterday, after ratifying a new contract. The deal resolves a five-day strike and includes “an extraordinary wage increase,” according to Carlos Aramayo, the head of the local hospitality union Unite Here Local 26. Tipped workers will get a $5-an-hour raise over four years, while workers who don’t earn tips will get a $10-an-hour increase. “A room attendant will go from earning $20.20 to $30.20,” Aramayo told WBUR’s Paul Connearney.

No deal: Another 600 hotel workers remain on strike at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport and the Hilton Boston Park Plaza. And according to Aramayo, there are “dozens” of other hotels in Boston that haven’t agreed to a new contract with the union. “More strikes are certainly possible,” Aramayo said.

North of the border: President Joe Biden will be in Concord, New Hampshire today — his first visit to the Granite State since May. He’s set to discuss his administration’s work on lowering prescription drug costs, with Vermont Sen. (and former primary rival) Bernie Sanders.

WMUR reports Biden will stop by a local campaign office to promote the Democratic ticket in New Hampshire.

More layoffs: Takeda — the largest pharmaceutical employer in Massachusetts — has announced a third round of layoffs, bringing its total number of job cuts in the state to nearly 1,000 this year and next. According to The Boston Globe, the latest round includes 45 layoffs at Takeda’s sites in Cambridge and 34 in Lexington.

P.S.— Are spooky movies not your style? The 10th annual GlobeDocs Film Festival opens tonight at Coolidge Corner Theatre, with the premiere of a new documentary on the legacy of Michael Dukakis, co-directed by WBUR contributor Erin Trahan. (Trahan’s fall film festival guide highlights a few other GlobeDocs pictures here.)

Click the play button to hear the full conversation between WBUR's Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing and NBC Sports Boston reporter Abby Chin.