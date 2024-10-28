Skip to main content
Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler talks Question 2

04:26
Election day just over a week away and Massachusetts voters have their say on five ballot questions. Question 2 proposes eliminating MCAS as a high school graduate requirement in publicly funded schools.

The state's largest teacher's union is pushing for the measure, putting them at odds with some state leaders who are opposed to the initiative, including Gov. Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler.

Tutwiler joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about why he is against Question 2.

This segment aired on October 28, 2024.

