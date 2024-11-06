Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

Moulton says Trump victory shows Democrats are 'out of touch' with Americans and their concerns

03:34

Democrats in Congress are starting to prepare for the big changes that await them come January.

When Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office, Republicans will control the Senate.

Dozens of races in the House of Representatives still haven't been called. But there's slim chance Democrats will regain control.

Rep. Seth Moulton, who ran unopposed and was reelected to represent Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District in the northeast part of the state, told Sharon Brody on WBUR's All Things Considered he thinks the election showed Democrats are "clearly out of touch" with the majority of Americans.

This segment aired on November 6, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…
Headshot of Lynn Jolicoeur
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter

Lynn Jolicoeur is a senior producer and reporter.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...