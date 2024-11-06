Moulton says Trump victory shows Democrats are 'out of touch' with Americans and their concerns Play

Democrats in Congress are starting to prepare for the big changes that await them come January.

When Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office, Republicans will control the Senate.

Dozens of races in the House of Representatives still haven't been called. But there's slim chance Democrats will regain control.

Rep. Seth Moulton, who ran unopposed and was reelected to represent Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District in the northeast part of the state, told Sharon Brody on WBUR's All Things Considered he thinks the election showed Democrats are "clearly out of touch" with the majority of Americans.