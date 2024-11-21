As Lowell public camping ban takes effect, some say it'll further harm people who are unsheltered Play

A ban on public camping went into effect Wednesday in the city of Lowell.

The ban is aimed at people who are unhoused and set up tent encampments in Lowell's parks or on other public property. When the official homeless census was done in January of this year, there were 150 people staying outdoors in the city, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Lowell city officials say so far, they're only notifying people on the streets of the ban and that there are beds or floor mats available at the local shelter, as they're required to do under the ordinance. They can only cite people who continue to camp on city property after being offered spaces in shelter. As of late Wednesday, there haven't been any arrests or fines.

Many advocates and some local residents think the camping ban won’t do anything to address the underlying issues that contribute to homelessness and will push some people who are unhoused further into the shadows.

WBUR's Lynn Jolicoeur visited Lowell to find out how the city's been trying to address unsheltered homelessness.