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Mayor Wu talks about how Boston can avoid aiding in Trump's promised mass deportations

04:12

President-elect Donald Trump is planning mass deportations when he takes office.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will not cooperate with immigration officials if the the incoming president follows through on his campaign promise. This has landed Wu in a back-and-forth with Trump's choice for border czar, Tom Homan.

Wu joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about what she thinks Boston can do to avoid aiding the federal government in mass deportations.

This segment aired on November 27, 2024.

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