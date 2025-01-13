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What to expect from new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

03:06

Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the New England Patriots. Owner Robert Kraft announced his pick a week after firing coach Jerod Mayo after just one season.

The position is a homecoming for Vrabel. As a linebacker, he won three Super Bowls in a Patriots uniform and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

ESPN's Patriots reporter Mike Reiss joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about Vrabel's time in New England and what Reiss is expecting from the new head coach.

This segment aired on January 13, 2025.

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Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

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