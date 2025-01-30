Nurse describes the struggles and resiliency of people found on streets in Boston's annual homeless census Play

Late Wednesday night and in the wee hours of Thursday, city officials, homeless service providers and volunteers from Boston and other communities around the state blanketed the streets to count how many people are living outdoors.

It was the annual homeless census. Officials also collected data on how many people are staying in shelters.

The federal government requires the census, known as the Point-in-Time Count, in order to gauge trends in homelessness and determine how to fund housing and social service programs. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development uses the information for an annual report to Congress on the state of homelessness.

It'll take Boston and other communities months to compile and analyze the data.

Registered nurse Beckie Tachick directs the street team at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program and helped conduct the count. She spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.