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How Trump's impending tariffs could impact Massachusetts

02:45

President Trump announced new tariffs over the weekend on China, Mexico and Canada. The new import tariffs are scheduled to go into effect Tuesday.

Everything from food and gas to electronics and furniture will be impacted. Trump said in a post on social media that there may be "some pain" for consumers from the measure. Global stocks slid Monday morning as investors reacted to the impending tariffs.

Jim Brett, president and CEO of the regional business group The New England Council, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how tariffs might impact Massachusetts.

This segment aired on February 3, 2025.

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