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UMass President Marty Meehan says changes to Dept. of Ed. and research funding cuts would harm students and scientific advancement

06:04

Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Education took the hot seat before a U.S. Senate committee Thursday.

If confirmed, Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, will lead a department President Trump has said he wants to eliminate.

One person with a vested interest in education policy under the Trump administration is Marty Meehan, the president of the University of Massachusetts system.

Meehan told WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins he's concerned the proposed changes to the department could harm students, and possible cuts to funding from the National Institutes of Health would be a massive setback for scientific research conducted by UMass — along with the competitiveness, security and economic health of the United States.

This segment aired on February 13, 2025.

Related:

Headshot of Lisa Mullins
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered

Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

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Headshot of Lynn Jolicoeur
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter

Lynn Jolicoeur is a senior producer and reporter.

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