Haitian immigrants in Mass. on edge over Trump administration plan to end protected status Play

Haitian immigrants in Massachusetts who have temporary legal protection to work and live in the country are on edge.

The Trump administration announced late Thursday that it will cancel that protection this August — six months before it was set to expire.

The Biden administration had extended Temporary Protected Status for Haitians after the island country descended into political turmoil and gang violence last year.

Geralde Gabeau, chief executive officer of the Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan, told Sharon Brody on WBUR's All Things Considered that to end Haitians' legal status and deport them would have wide-ranging impacts on the wider community.