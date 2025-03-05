Wu faces Congressional grilling over 'sanctuary cities'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu testified on Capitol Hill today about how Boston does and does not cooperate with federal immigration agents who want people here without legal status to be detained.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform grilled Wu and the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver.

It's part of the committee's investigation into so-called "sanctuary cities."

WBUR's Simón Rios attended the hearing. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the hearing.