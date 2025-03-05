Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

Wu faces Congressional grilling over 'sanctuary cities'

07:22

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu testified on Capitol Hill today about how Boston does and does not cooperate with federal immigration agents who want people here without legal status to be detained.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform grilled Wu and the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver.

It's part of the committee's investigation into so-called "sanctuary cities."

WBUR's Simón Rios attended the hearing. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the hearing.

This segment aired on March 5, 2025.

Related:

Headshot of Simón Rios
Simón Rios Reporter

Simón Rios is reporter, covering immigration, politics and local enterprise stories for WBUR.

More…
Headshot of Lisa Mullins
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered

Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...