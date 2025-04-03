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Massachusetts companies fear higher costs, business declines as a result of Trump tariffs, says trade association

05:09

Businesses in Massachusetts are worried that President Trump's blizzard of tariffs will hit them hard.

Trump imposed a new round of tariffs Wednesday. They target countries big and small around the world.

Thursday, U.S. stocks took a nose dive on the news. International markets dropped, as well.

Associated Industries of Massachusetts represents about 3,400 companies across the state. President & CEO Brooke Thomson spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.

This segment aired on April 3, 2025.

Related:

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Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered

Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

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Headshot of Lynn Jolicoeur
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter

Lynn Jolicoeur is a senior producer and reporter.

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