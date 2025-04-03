Massachusetts companies fear higher costs, business declines as a result of Trump tariffs, says trade association Play

Businesses in Massachusetts are worried that President Trump's blizzard of tariffs will hit them hard.

Trump imposed a new round of tariffs Wednesday. They target countries big and small around the world.

Thursday, U.S. stocks took a nose dive on the news. International markets dropped, as well.

Associated Industries of Massachusetts represents about 3,400 companies across the state. President & CEO Brooke Thomson spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.