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Former Mass. AG calls on law firms to stand up to Trump

04:31

Massachusetts lawyers are divided on how to respond to President Trump's executive orders against law firms.

One of the law firms singled out was Boston-based WilmerHale. The firm sued, and a federal judge temporarily blocked the President's order. But the majority of local big firms are quiet.

Scott Harshbargar, former state attorney general and chairman of Lawyers Defending American Democracy,  joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss how extraordinary this moment is for the legal profession.

This segment aired on April 23, 2025.

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Stephanie Brown is a producer for WBUR's agile production team.

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Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

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Yasmin Amer Executive Producer, Agile Production Team

Yasmin Amer is executive producer of WBUR's agile production team.

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