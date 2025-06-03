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Mass. high school student 'not doing great' after ICE arrest

04:04

The arrest of a Milford High School student by federal immigration officers has sparked outrage.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents picked up Marcelo Gomes Da Silva on his way to volleyball practice Saturday. Federal authorities are holding him at a processing facility in Burlington.

His attorney, Robin Nice, spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered moments after speaking with Gomes Da Silva for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

This segment aired on June 3, 2025.

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