This story is part of Only A Game's 2019 Thanksgiving Leftovers Show. Find the full episode here.

Dale Berra was a member of the 1985 New York Yankees. And on April 28 of that year, the Yankees played the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park.

"After the game, I go into the clubhouse, and there's guys cursing. They said to me, 'Go into your dad's office.' "

Dale Berra hits a game-winning home run in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers on July 1, 1986. (Courtesy Dale Berra)

Dale Berra’s dad was baseball legend and Yankees manager Yogi Berra.

"So I walked in there, and I said, 'Dad, what's going on?' He said, 'They got rid of me, Dale.' "

Yankees owner George Steinbrenner had fired Yogi … during the game.

Dale Berra says it was tough watching his Dad get the axe while the entire baseball world watched.

"And I wanted to console him. And he had no part of it. He said, 'I'm going to play golf tomorrow, so don't worry about me.'

"He was going back to New Jersey, back to Montclair, back to see Mom."

But Yogi first needed a ride to the airport.

Now, Dale says that standard procedure for fired baseball managers is to say goodbye to the players in the clubhouse, and then take a lonely cab ride to the airport for a lonely flight home. But not Yogi. He was the first to board the team bus.

"And he sat in the same manager's seat that he would have sat in had he not been fired," Dale says.

…which was right up front, near the driver.

"All the players are getting on the bus, and they're passing my dad sitting in the manager's seat."