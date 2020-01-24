Anna Horford, Girl Quarterback In Sicily, Baseball Brit

After NBA All-Star Al Horford joined the Boston Celtics, a different Horford became a fan favorite. This week on Only A Game, the ongoing love story between Al's younger sister Anna and the Celtics community. Also, a former high school quarterback remembers her experience as the only girl on the gridiron in Sicily. And what a British baseball fan learned on his mission to attend 162 baseball games and visit all 30 MLB ballparks in a single season. Join us!

In Philly Or Boston, Anna Horford Has Brother Al's Back

Anna says she has enough love in her heart for both teams, regardless of which Al is playing for.

3 Stories: Eli Manning, Zion Williamson, Super Bowl I Tapes

Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder and The Athletic's Michael Lee join Only A Game's Karen Given.

Deanna Hansson Remembers Her Stint On The Italian Gridiron

Deanna Hansson had the support of her community when she joined her high school football team. Turns out, not everyone agreed with her choice.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the Super Bowl LIV combatants. And, did y'all hear what the Florence Freedom just changed their name to?

'Kind Hearts Everywhere I Went': Roadtripping With The Baseball Brit

Joey Mellow, the Baseball Brit, quit his job to spend the summer of 2019 watching baseball.