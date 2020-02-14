The Flying Fathers, Ashlee Yates Takes The Stage, Astros Scandal

This week on Only A Game, the Flying Fathers, a team featuring a former NHL player, two horses that played goalie, seven frozen toes ... and a bunch of hockey-playing priests. Also, Ashlee Yates' life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with epilepsy. But her health struggles ultimately led her to stand-up comedy — and to telling jokes about her husband, San Diego Padres pitcher Kirby Yates. Plus the Astros say "sorry, not sorry" for their sign-stealing scandal. Join us!

Flying Fathers

3 Stories: Dusty Baker, MLB Playoff Format Proposal, XFL's Future

Professor Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, and ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. join Karen Given.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

The Houston Astros apologized for their sign-stealing scheme ... unless they didn't really apologize. Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss.

Ashlee Yates' Breakout Season On The Stand-Up Stage

Before San Diego Padres' Kirby Yates became an All-Star, his wife, Ashlee, had a breakout year of her own.

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.