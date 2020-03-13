Sports World Responds To Coronavirus, Czech Hockey History, AAGPBL

The NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended. MLB Opening Day is postponed. March Madness has been canceled. This week on Only A Game, a look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting sports. Also, we'll look back 70 years to uncover why 12 members of the Czechoslavakian national hockey team were charged with treason. And the story of a young artist who found her place among the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.