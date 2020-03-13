Bruce Berglund is a historian and a writer. He works at a small college in Minnesota. But back in the winter of 1998, he was living in Prague, doing research on his dissertation on 20th century Czechoslovak history.

And that February, an event was being held 5,000 miles from Prague, in Japan, that Czechs were following quite closely: the Nagano Winter Olympics.

"This was the first Winter Olympics that included NHL players," Berglund says. "So there was a lot of build up, a lot of excitement. And with that tournament, it was expected going into the tournament that Canada would come away with the gold medal. Canada was led by Wayne Gretzky. They had a roster that was stocked with players who are now in the Hall of Fame. The Russians were touted as one of the favorites. The Americans were touted as favorites. And the Czechs ended up surprising everyone."

In the semifinal, the Czech Republic defeated Canada in a shootout. In the final, they faced off against Russia.

"And, because the Olympics were in Japan, we had to get up early, early in the morning to watch the gold medal match," Berglund says.

"And a lot of Czechs tuned into that game, right?" I ask

"Yeah, it's estimated that 80% of Czech adults at some point during the game were tuned in," Berglund says. "So I was in a small Czech town the day of the final match. And when the final horn sounded, when the Czechs had won, when they received their gold medals, everybody in the small town poured into the town square, cheering, singing, waving flags.

"The fire truck came down and drove around and and blared its sirens. A lot of alcohol was consumed for very early on a Sunday morning, and it was just this wonderful, enthusiastic celebration of the Czech hockey team."

The team returned home, flying into the airport on the outskirts of Prague.

"Crowds, huge crowds, at the airport there to greet them," Berglund says. "They stopped first at the president's house and they were out on the front lawn having shots of Slivovitz. They boarded the bus and went down into the center, where at least 100,000 people were packed into the old town square in the center of Prague."

So this moment was a big deal for Czechs for a bunch of reasons. For one, the Czechs had won world championships — before and after splitting from Slovakia. But they’d never won Olympic gold.

But as Berglund was talking to people in Prague, he realized that there was another reason Czechs were celebrating this win. It was a story that had been on people’s minds for a long time.

Widely Known Story

"This story of the 1950 hockey team, of the injustice that they experienced," Berglund says, "this is a widely known story among Czechs."

Berglund went back to Prague last fall. He visited the National Archives and the archives of the former state security services, known in Czech as the ŠtB. And after viewing thousands of documents, he finally was able to piece together the story.

But to really understand what happened to the 1950 Czech hockey team, we have to go back to the end of World War II.

Prague, during the final days of World War II. (AP Photo)

"People in Czechoslovakia were hungry for hockey after the war," Stanislav Konopásek wrote in his memoirs. He was one of the players on that 1950 Czechoslovak national team. He died in 2008. "We were happy when we could start playing international matches again. We had good results on our first trips, to Switzerland, Sweden and England."

"In 1947, Prague hosted the first hockey world championships to be hosted after World War 2," Berglund says.

Canada didn’t send a team to those world championships, and without the best team in the world in attendance, Czechoslovakia won.

And this was a big deal. Because Czechoslavakia was in a unique political position. It saw itself as a bridge between the communist Soviet Union and the democratic West. And so any international success the country had was really celebrated — as proof that Czechoslavakia could thrive in this middle ground.

But, while things were going great on the ice, political tensions were heating up.

"Czechoslovakia had a coalition government," Berglund says. "The president was a non-communist Edvard Benes. The prime minister was the leader of the Communist Party. Klement Gottwald. In 1948, communist parties in Europe, they get the signal from Moscow that it is time to take full control of their governments.

"President Benes recognizes that the situation is inevitable. A few months later, Benes resigns, and Gottwald becomes the president of the country."

Through all this, and a plane crash that killed six members of the team in 1948, the Czechoslovak national team continued to compete – and they continued to win, even beating out the Canadians for the 1949 World Championships.

"So the following year, the 1950 World Championships are going to be staged in London, and the Czechoslovak national team is preparing to leave," Berglund says. "They go to the airport outside of Prague, and they don't board the plane."

"We waited a long time at the airport for our flight," Konopásek wrote. "We thought there must be some malfunction. After a time they told us that the flight was postponed until the next day. In the morning, we went back to the airport and waited again. Nobody believed anymore that there was a problem with the plane. After about two hours, the team manager and some security service officers came to announce that we were not flying to London."