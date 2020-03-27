Olympic Postponement, Spanish Flu And 1919 Stanley Cup Finals, Fenway Groundskeeper

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games are officially postponed. This week on Only A Game, a discussion about the economic impact of the delay. Also, lessons from the Spanish flu pandemic and the 1919 Stanley Cup finals. And Fenway Park groundskeeper David Mellor discusses getting treatment for PTSD after being hit by a car three times. And we re-revisit our story of a former Illinois state senator who spent several hours in a car with baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Banks following the 9/11 attacks.

