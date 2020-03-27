A Cautionary Tale: Spanish Flu And The 1919 Stanley Cup Final

Kevin Ticen is a former minor league baseball player. And he says he didn’t know much about hockey. But, while researching a book about the 1917 Stanley Cup Final, Kevin came across another story, about the 1919 championship series. "It was just a weird anomaly," Ticen says. "It was kind of a cute little side story." In recent weeks, Ticen has found himself thinking back on that story, again and again. "All of a sudden it's relevant," he says. "As this coronavirus started to spread, I definitely was looking at it thinking, 'This is eerily similar.' " KG: Let's start at the beginning of this story that you researched. And I suppose in many ways it begins towards the end of World War I with what was called the Spanish flu. So tell me about that pandemic. When did it start? How was it spread? KT: So, it starts in the spring of 1918. So, it starts a little bit earlier than the end of the war. But the biggest explosion certainly is in the fall of 1918. And I think that's when it's most lethal, right? And so you have all the soldiers returning home from all over the world, and they all return home to huge parades and public gatherings. And, you know, a lot of these guys are infected with the Spanish flu, which is the H1N1, right? So it's the swine flu that we had 10 years ago. Then there was no herd immunity to it. There was no vaccine to it. There was nothing. And it spread rapidly. In 1918, the world faced a similar situation to today's coronavirus pandemic. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) KG: And by October of 1918, Seattle had pretty much shut everything down, right? KT: Correct. Yeah, that's correct. Schools had shut down. Bars and restaurants had shut down. Public gatherings had shut down. KG: That sounds really familiar. KT: Absolutely. KG: But in January of 1919, those restrictions were lifted. Bars and restaurants were back open. Schools were back in session, and the Seattle Metropolitans were back on the ice. So tell me about the Seattle Mets. KT: So there's two leagues back then. It's similar to the American League and the National League in baseball, right? So you have the NHL, at that point, is the East Coast league. And the Pacific Coast Hockey Association is the West Coast league. The Metropolitans and the Vancouver Millionaires are, you know, widely regarded as the two best teams out West. And I think the Metropolitans were probably the better of the two teams. KG: That season — that hockey season started. And it seems like it was a rather short season because two months later in March, the Stanley Cup finals were set. And it was going to be the Seattle Mets and the Montreal Canadiens. And it was a five-day train ride between those two cities, so all five games were to be held in Seattle. The Seattle Ice Arena in 1915. (Courtesy David Eskenazi Collection) Seattle Daily Times, March 17, 1919: "A mad scramble for world series of hockey tickets, that's what's going on now at The Arena. At 8:30 this morning fans were lined up for blocks in the pouring rain waiting for the seat sale to commence, and the office didn't open until 9:00." KG: Seattle fans were pretty excited, right? KT: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, the arena in Seattle held 2,500 people, and they were packing it with 3,500 for these games. You know, they're standing room only. There's kids up on the roof looking through skylights and looking in the transoms over the doors. And, yeah, it was a really exciting time and really had this populace that needed something to celebrate, right? The war had been devastating, and this virus had been devastating. And it was finally something everyone could rally around and celebrate. KG: In describing the two teams, the Seattle Daily Times noted that the Canadiens had the weight advantage over the Mets. But they also pointed out that "Bad Joe" Hall, at just 165 pounds, was still "a factor to be reckoned with at all points in the game." So who was "Bad Joe" Hall? KT: Yeah, so Joe Hall's sort of the first enforcer in hockey. The thing that's interesting — he's a really skilled guy. He's a defenseman. But he's one of those first sort of nasty players that will take your head off if you're not looking. And he was widely respected. You know, he was the guy that — he's friends with all of them. You know, I think on the ice, everybody hated him and hated playing against him. And off the ice, they all loved him.

KG: So game one, the locals had the advantage, to say the least. Seattle Post Intelligencer, Thursday, March 27, 1919: "Skating rings around the Flying Frenchmen, Eastern champions the Seattle Metropolitans put the skids under the Montreal squad in the first game of the world's hockey title series at the local Arena last night. ... The final score was 7 goals to 0, with the Seattle men on the long end of the count." KG: What happened in that game? KT: Yeah, so again, like I said, it's sort of the American League and the National League, and so there's slightly different rules. So the West Coast league has seven on the ice. They have a position called the rover. The East Coast league has six. There's forward passing in the West, there's not in the East. So Games 1, 3 and 5 are played by West Coast rules and 2 and 4 played by East Coast rules. And West Coast rules favor athleticism and speed. And it's more of a flow game. And, you know, the East Coast game is more individualistic. KG: So, the two teams split those first three games, kind of according to whose rules were in use. Game 4 is where things start to get really interesting. So describe Game 4 for me. KT: The game goes into two overtimes, and players start collapsing on the ice at the end. You know, they get a standing ovation from the crowd, but they come in and decide they can't keep playing, and they declare it a tie. And at that time, they think that it's just exhaustion. And it's interesting. The game is widely considered the greatest game ever played, at least of that era. Seattle Post Intelligencer, Thursday, March 29, 1919: "They may be playing hockey championships for the next thousand years, but they’ll never stage a greater struggle than that which held 4,000 spectators spellbound last night." KG: As entertaining as it was, it really messed up this schedule of the Stanley Cup finals, right? KT: Absolutely. So the presidents of both leagues, Frank Calder and Frank Patrick, decide that they are gonna replay by Eastern rules and that from now on they'll play until there's a winner. And so Game 5 is played with Eastern rules. The Metropolitans go up three goals. All the fans in the arena think that the game's over. And again, exhaustion starts to kick in, and guys start to collapse on the ice again. And this game again goes into overtime, and the Canadiens win. You know, and I don't think the Metropolitans are that stressed about it. I think they know that Game 6 is gonna be played by Western rules, and, you know, they wake up the next morning, and life's completely changed for them.

