Last fall, MLB announced its plan to cut ties with dozens of minor league affiliates. This week on Only A Game, how the COVID-19 pandemic makes the controversial proposal more likely to become reality. Also, within two years of becoming the U.S. all-around champion, Jennifer Sey left gymnastics. Now she's speaking out against abuses in the sport. Plus the WSJ's Jason Gay is learning that writing sports columns didn't prepare him to teach his own kids. And we re-visit our story on the birth of the Savannah Bananas. Join us!

Minor League Clubs Already Faced Uncertainty ... Then Came COVID-19

Dozens of minor league baseball clubs were already in danger of losing MLB affiliation. The pandemic makes that change more likely.

From A Dingy Duplex To Dancing Baseball Players: The Birth Of The Savannah Bananas

Jesse and Emily Cole were determined to bring baseball and excitement to Savannah, Georgia. Even if it meant selling their own house.

Former Gymnastics Champ Jennifer Sey Speaks Out Against Abuses In Her Sport

Jennifer Sey was the 1986 U.S. all-around national champion. Within two years she was out of the sport.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen and Charlie discuss the NCAA's approval of a plan to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses ... and more.

Sports Columnist Jason Gay: 'I Am A Lousy Teacher'

Normally, Jason Gay writes columns for the Wall Street Journal. Now he's trying to teach his 5- and 7-year-old children.

