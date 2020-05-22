Jeremy Lin, First Female Hitting Coach In MLB, Upset At The '64 Olympics

Jeremy Lin joins us from China to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic — and his Be The Light campaign. Also this week on Only A Game, Rachel Balkovec shares her story of overcoming gender discrimination to become the first female hitting coach in an MLB organization. And Billy Mills revisits his historic underdog win at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. And a sports writer tries — briefly — to train like an NFL player during the pandemic. Join us!

