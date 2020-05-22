Rachel Balkovec has been playing sports for as long as she can remember. She’s been coaching them forever, too. Or, at least since middle school. "I was, like, the girl on the team that would tell everyone to show up early, and we would do conditioning before practice," Balkovec says with a chuckle. "The coaches in high school would give the postgame talk, and then, like, I would give a postgame talk on top of it." It’s no surprise, then — to Balkovec, to her former teammates, to her high school coaches, to her family members — that she’s become the first woman to be hired as a batting coach for a Major League organization. But for the rest of the world, especially a lot of the sports world, it’s been a different story. It took them a little more time to come around. It’s something Balkovec had to get used to. "It was a hard realization of, like, 'OK, if somebody doesn't want to hire me because of my gender, that's probably just not a human being that I want to be around anyway,' " Balkovec says. Pursuing A Career In Baseball Balkovec played softball in college, but that’s also when baseball entered her life in two different ways. Her boyfriend was a pro prospect — drafted into the Dodgers’ minor league system. Meanwhile, Balkovec started a master’s degree program in kinesiology at Louisiana State University. There, she worked as a strength and conditioning coach for the Division I sports teams at LSU, including the powerhouse baseball team, which was fresh off a national championship. "So I was learning a lot there and kind of burgeoning my own career," Balkovec says. "But I was also just getting this wild fascination with the minor league system and the development of younger players, and how they enter the system and where they go." After graduating from LSU, Balkovec got an internship with a low-level Cardinals minor league affiliate: the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals. "I went from 110% intensity to, like, not so intense, and very quiet [stadiums] and no fans," Balkovec says. "And I would say 95% of the players I was working with did not speak English and don't have any idea what SEC football or baseball or softball means. And they don't care." Some of the players Balkovec worked with were as young as 18. Some came from college ball, but many had just left home in the Caribbean or South America. "And so I showed up day one, and I ran — or I thought I was going to run — the stretch, just like I ran it at LSU. And that went horribly," Balkovec recalls. "There was no structure. There was no, like — and I would say something, and it’s like, I know they — this is not the first time they've done a lunge. They know what to do, but I'm a new coach, I'm a girl, and I don't speak Spanish, so they're going to take advantage of that, just like any smart teenager does." So, Balkovec came up with a plan. "I basically, the second day, showed up with all of the dynamic warmup phrases written down on a piece of paper, and I led the stretch in Spanish, and it went much better," she says. "Basically they kind of, I think, were like, 'Oh, dang. Like, we're going to have to actually listen to her.' " Balkovec has since used her Spanish to help her coaching, like in Dominican Republic in 2017. (Courtesy Rachel Balkovec) Strength Coach Of The Year Who Couldn't Get A Job Since that second day of training with the Cardinals, Balkovec has taught herself Spanish. "I think it did help me, especially as a woman, to have something to relate to them," she says. Balkovec was named the 2012 Appalachian League strength coach of the year. So: She had a master’s degree. She had Spanish. She had worked with one of college baseball’s premier programs, and now she was strength coach of the year. But when her internship ended, the Cardinals said they didn’t have a job for her. Balkovec's next stop was Phoenix, where there are about 15 low-level minor league teams. In December, in anticipation of the upcoming season, she applied for open strength and conditioning positions at about 10 of them. She heard back from none.

"And so I picked up a waitressing job and, about midway through spring training, I got a phone call from an organization, and they said that one of their guys had quit. And they were asking if I was still local, and I was still interested in the position," Balkovec recalls. "And I, of course, said, 'Yes,' interviewed a couple of times with their coordinator. "He said, 'You know what? You're our girl. I really like you. You're phenomenal, overqualified for this job.' Like, 'We're lucky to have you. I'll call you in a couple of days. We'll get this process started with paperwork.' Well, I never heard from him." Balkovec found that odd. She followed up. No response. Three weeks passed. And, then, finally, she got a call. It was the same strength and conditioning coordinator. "And he’s, like, really apologetic," Balkovec says, "but he said, 'You know, I'd really like to hire you, but I'm not going to be able to. And it's because of your gender. And I am horrified by this. I apologize.' He said he respects women. He wanted to hire me, but he couldn't do it. And he just wanted to be honest. And he was like, 'I want to let you know what you're up against.' " Balkovec had two immediate reactions: One, she was surprised because that’s illegal. Two, she was actually grateful that he was honest with her, because now she knew the truth. "And he was like, 'Well, um, it also gets worse,' " Balkovec recalls. "And I thought, 'How could this possibly get worse? Because you just told me that you discriminated against me.' And he said that he had taken so long to get back to me because he had called all of the other teams that he knew had open positions. And they said the same thing: that they had gotten my resume and that it just wasn't going to be possible because of my gender." Balkovec was in disbelief. What more could she do? But, she says, she never considered taking legal action. "Because I wouldn't be sitting here on this phone call if I had taken legal action. I wouldn't have a job," Balkovec explains. "I think a lot of women understand that but harder for men to understand, like, 'Why wouldn’t you just sue them?' And it’s like, well, any person who’s been oppressed or discriminated against — and RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said this: You gotta be deaf sometimes, so that in the long run you can make a bigger impact. "So I understood that I had an opportunity to open doors for other women. And, if I didn't do it, I wasn't sure of who else would come behind me. And I wasn't sure of when they would come." 'Rae' Balkovec Balkovec says it didn’t even occur to her to stop trying. She actually just got more determined and more creative for the next round of applications. "And I was on the phone with my sister and kind of discussing how I was going to apply for jobs," Balkovec recalls. "And she said, 'Well, why don't you change your name and see what happens?' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And she said, ‘Change your name to a guy's name, and see if you get responses.' " Balkovec did just that. On her next round of applications, she used the name "Rae Balkovec." "And it worked," Balkovec says. "Really quickly I got a phone call from a number I didn't know. I was kind of out and about, and I just answered, not thinking too much of it. And he said, 'Can I speak to Rae?' And I was like, 'Uh...' You know, I just was like, 'Oh, my gosh, it worked!' So I said, 'This is she.' And he kinda like — there was like a shuffling of the papers on the other end, and he was like, 'Oh, I just wanted to make sure that you know I had the right name.' "And I just thought, 'Well, there's only one way to say "Rae." You just were surprised that it's a woman.’ So I was like, ‘Well this really isn't a good time, but I'd love to — I'm really interested in this position. Can we talk tomorrow?’ He said, 'Yep, no problem. I'll call you tomorrow.' Never heard from him."

