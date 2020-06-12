Why have most sports teams and leagues stopped short of calling out police brutality? How much hope should we draw from NASCAR's — NASCAR's! — decision to ban the Confederate flag? Could the NFL franchise in Washington D.C. be next? And what's next for Colin Kaepernick?

Those are just some of the questions that Penn State Professor and "Burn It All Down" podcast co-host Amira Rose Davis, Professor Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, and the Washington Post’s Kevin Blackistone explored on this week's edition of 3 Stories You Should Know.

There was so much to talk about that we couldn't fit it all into our most recent episode. So we've decided to release a much longer version of the conversation as a bonus podcast.

