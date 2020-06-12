Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Hoops Coach Calls Out Colleagues, Sports Leagues' Next Moves, 'Basketball Peaceful Protest'

June 12, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Can the sports community distance itself from its longtime partner: law enforcement? (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Can the sports community distance itself from its longtime partner: law enforcement? (Jeff Chiu/AP)

North Carolina Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton recently criticized fellow coaches for not speaking out against police brutality. This week on Only A Game, Moton shares his own experiences with the police. Also, a conversation about what teams and leagues can actually do to combat systemic racism and police violence. And the story of a woman who traveled to Minneapolis with a portable hoop to play basketball with protesters and cops. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Stitcher.

This program airs on June 13, 2020.

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news