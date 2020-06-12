Note: We released an extended version of this conversation as a bonus episode on our podcast feed. You can find the extended conversation here, or by subscribing to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.

Earlier this week NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

Penn State Professor Amira Rose Davis — who also co-hosts the "Burn It All Down" podcast — says the move caught her by surprise.

Meanwhile, nearly every American sports franchise and league has put out statements since the killing of George Floyd. But Professor Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of Arizona State University's Global Sport Institute, says most of the statements miss the mark by failing to mention murder, police brutality and racism.

And Washington Post columnist and University of Maryland Professor Kevin Blackistone says that for Black people and people of color, sports has always been more than a game. He shares the story of a time his father wrote to the acting president of the Washington NFL franchise to ask that the team band no longer play the song "Dixie."

