Elissa Ely: Childhood Rites Of Passage ... During The Pandemic

Since the earth has shifted on its axis, and since we’re not supposed to leave the state, we’re not hiking in mountains anymore. But we do have the good fortune of a front porch with Adirondack chairs.

We sat there recently, watching a little girl perched on a red two-wheeler, low to the ground but clearly too high for her liking. Its handlebars were glittering with ribbons. Her father held onto the bicycle seat, jogging slowly down the middle of the empty road. Our street is level … but you could tell she had no faith.

I remember that faithlessness. My first bike had the same kind of ribbons. On a different flat stretch of road, someone I knew and loved ran beside me, telling me to hold on and pedal, while I shrieked into the wind for him to hold on, what was wrong with him? There was not a single reason on the planet to have faith.

In front of our house, the little girl — we never learned her name — wobbled to one side, then the other. Her father let the seat go briefly. She screamed.