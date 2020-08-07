Andrés Cantor, 'Spinner' Spencer's Life, Ultramarathoning Origins

Announcer Andrés Cantor is famous for his (lengthy) "gol" calls, but there's much more to his life and career. This week on Only A Game, Cantor shares his story of coming to the U.S. as a teenager — and reaching the top of the soccer commentating world. Also, revisiting the deaths of NHL enforcer Brian "Spinner" Spencer and his father. Plus, the story of a man who entered a horse race without a horse ... and invented the sport of trail ultramarathoning. Join us!

