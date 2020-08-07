Only A Game
Support the news
Andrés Cantor, 'Spinner' Spencer's Life, Ultramarathoning Origins
Announcer Andrés Cantor is famous for his (lengthy) "gol" calls, but there's much more to his life and career. This week on Only A Game, Cantor shares his story of coming to the U.S. as a teenager — and reaching the top of the soccer commentating world. Also, revisiting the deaths of NHL enforcer Brian "Spinner" Spencer and his father. Plus, the story of a man who entered a horse race without a horse ... and invented the sport of trail ultramarathoning. Join us!
(Also, don't forget to register for our live virtual event coming up on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET!)
Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.
This program airs on August 8, 2020.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news