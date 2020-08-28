The Farewell Show: Revisiting Our First Episode, Bill Littlefield Returns, And More

On the last new episode of Only A Game, producer Martin Kessler revisits a childhood meeting with Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra. Also, Doris Kearns Goodwin explains how baseball made her a better historian. And, producer Gary Waleik revisits the very first episode of Only A Game — and the precedent it set for the next 27 years. And Cari Champion and Jemele Hill discuss their time at ESPN and their new show, "Stick to Sports." Plus, Bill Littlefield returns to chat with Charlie Pierce. Join us!

