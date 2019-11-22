In sworn testimony, an ambassador points at Trump on the Ukraine quid pro quo and says, "We followed the president’s orders." And the 2020 Democrats debate in Atlanta. The roundtable is here.

Guests

Karoun Demirjian, congressional reporter for the Washington Post focusing on national security. (@karoun)

Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News. (@MajorCBS)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Sondland’s testimony advances likely impeachment charge of obstruction" — "Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Wednesday that the Trump administration blocked him from accessing records, emails and other documents,adding new ammunition to Democrats’ charge that the White House is trying to cover up its activities in Ukraine and potentially paving the way for an article of impeachment on obstruction.

"The revelation that the State Department and White House have been keeping materials away from not just Congress but current government employees is the latest example of what Democrats argue is a concerted campaign to block their impeachment investigation.

"Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified Wednesday that Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, sought to condition a White House invite for Ukraine’s new president on demands that his country publicly launch investigations that could damage Trump’s political opponents. He also testified that he believed nearly $400 million in security assistance was being held up to secure those same probes, because 'two plus two equals four.' "

NBC News: "Top 2020 Democrats played it safe at the Atlanta debate" — "They're playing not to lose.

"The top four candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination barely even sparred with one another at a 10-person MSNBC/Washington Post debate at Tyler Perry's sprawling studio complex here Wednesday night.

"Without a doubt, the incentive structures and circumstances were a bit different for each member of the breakaway group — former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — but they all added up to taking a lap under a caution flag in a race in which many candidates have failed but no one has taken a commanding lead.

"The others had little reason to go after Buttigieg, who has struggled with black voters across the country at the same time he's risen to the top of the polls in the Iowa caucuses, according to Howard Franklin, an Atlanta-based Democratic strategist."

New York Times: "After Disastrous Epstein Interview, Prince Andrew Steps Down From Public Duties" — "Prince Andrew announced on Wednesday that he would step back from public life, seeking to contain a firestorm over his ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that threatened to scorch the entire British royal family.

"The prince’s extraordinary statement capped a tumultuous four days since his televised interview about Mr. Epstein, which brought a storm of negative coverage, prompted companies with ties to the prince’s charities to distance themselves from him, and rekindled calls for him to testify to the F.B.I. about his tangled history with Mr. Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking.

"'It has become clear to me over the past few days that my association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,' Prince Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace."