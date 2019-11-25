A major investigation in Long Island, New York, finds African American homebuyers are shown fewer listings and steered away from white neighborhoods. Guests Keith Herbert, investigative reporter for Newsday. (@KeithHerbert) Johnnie Mae Alston, tester for the Newsday series. Retired civil servant for the state government. Leslie Hammond, independent realtor and broker in Hartford, Connecticut. (@LeslieHammond2) Claudia Aranda, director of field operations for the Urban Institute, which has done more than 8,000 paired tests in 44 markets on both sales and rentals nationwide. (@urbaninstitute) Interview Highlights On "paired testing," the gold standard in testing housing discrimination, and how it works Keith Herbert: “We use the method of 'paired testing' because, like you said, it's the gold standard. But it would allow us to examine what was going on in Long Island's housing market. Mostly because Long Island, as you may know — fairly segregated place. It ranks among the top 10 most segregated places in suburban regions of the country. We have basically a dozen pockets where minorities live on Long Island. And we were curious about what, if anything, the real estate industry might have to do with this situation. So we embarked on a three-year effort. We sent out 25 testers, 86 tests were actually counted. We did over 100. We tested 93 agents, collected 5,700 listings. And what we found is that African Americans received most of the discrimination — or evidence of discrimination — 49% of the times they went out and did the test, compared to their white counterparts. Hispanics suffered 39%. In Asians, 19%.” By "paired testing," you had two different people go to the same real estate agent — one of them was white. One of them was a minority. How did this work? Keith Herbert: "That's correct. They were similar in background in every way. Same age cohort. We gave them profiles so that the information that an agent might ask about — such as income, what their earnings were, how much money they had in the bank, what their money for the down payment was. All these things were extremely similar. Most of the time, we gave the minority even more financial wherewithal." Did your investigation find out that not much has improved since fair housing laws went into place? Keith Herbert: "Based on the reaction that we've gotten, particularly from people of color ... the reaction is kind of, ‘Tell us something we don't know.’ Everyone knows this goes on. The funny thing that they're talking about — that a lot of people don't consider — is that imagine what your housing search is like if the realtor that you're going to is not showing you the best properties. Or not showing you all the homes that your dollar can afford. Your housing search is going to be stretched out, and therefore more expensive, and a lot more frustrating. So those are all very common themes.”

As a tester for the Newsday series, when you went out and spoke with the real estate agents, did you feel you were being treated equally? Johnnie Mae Alston: “I surely did. I thought they went above and beyond. … They were so friendly and they were like giving me a 101 on homebuying. And telling me what I needed to look for as far as my paperwork and things like that. And they were very friendly, smiling. I mean, I would have never suspected a thing.” You were shown transcripts of how the realtors had dealt with your white counterpart. Did you find differences? Johnnie Mae Alston: “Yes. I was really in a state of shock ... because, you know, I never realized that she was actually getting treated differently. I thought we were the same. But once I found out, I was a little bit shocked about that. You know, and it wasn't a good feeling." How did it make you feel? Johnnie Mae Alston: "I really felt bad. It makes you feel like you want to cry, because you don't really think about that people aren't giving you good service. You really feel like they really care. And that was the most painful thing, I think. That, you know, they're smiling in your face, and shaking your hands, and trying to make you feel comfortable. And yet they're doing a double take with someone else."

Caller Highlights Is housing discrimination something you feel like you've experienced? Rick, from Hudson, Florida: “Actually, yes, and I'm a veteran, and it's very troubling. My wife and I went through three different real estate companies before we actually settled on one that would willingly show us what we were looking for. I wanted to buy a home on a golf course. I was preapproved, but we were continually steered towards neighborhoods that were either close by a golf course, instead of on it, or just omitted what we wanted altogether, thinking that we would just like the house if we saw it. I really didn't take into account that it might have been discrimination until the third agent. When this one just absolutely would not show us homes in the subdivision we were looking in. Saying that those homes were either pending, or already sold, or what have you. And the fourth real estate agent actually helped us secure the home we wanted. … And we are currently living in a home in that very same subdivision, currently. And it's just troubling. I thought this might have been a one-off. But to hear this program, yes, I think something needs to be done nationally. This is a problem.”

What is your experience with housing discrimination? Aaron, from Detroit, Michigan: “It was not me personally, my brother. But before I say that, I wanted to say that the most surprising thing to me is that we keep acting surprised about discrimination. It has been consistent, ever since the end of the Civil War. Ever since the so-called reconstruction, blacks have been discriminated against in every sector of our society: schooling, housing, whatever. I don't know why we keep acting surprised as if it has changed. The only thing that has changed is it's had to become more subtle, because the outright and blatant discrimination that once was OK is now looked at in an embarrassing way. "But my brother was a store owner, he owned two successful party stores in Detroit. He had several rental properties, two apartment buildings. He was doing very well. And he was looking for a home in the suburbs of Detroit. He wanted to move in Bloomfield or West Bloomfield, and he ran into all kinds of discrimination … the way the researchers were just saying, on your program, where he was being shown stuff in areas that he wasn't interested in. And he was being told these very feeble reasons why he couldn't be shown certain stuff, or why he wouldn't be able to purchase certain properties in certain areas. Until he finally had to go to a minority or an Arab realtor to be shown properties in the cities that he was interested in." Was your brother eventually able to buy a house in a neighborhood that he wanted to be in? Aaron, from Detroit, Michigan: “He settled for one in Farmington Hills. But he really wanted to be in Bloomfield, or West Bloomfield, or in Birmingham. And he was not able. He just got tired of fighting against the grain, and finally settled for Farmington Hills.”

