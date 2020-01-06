What does Mark Galli, the now retired editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, make of the response to his call for Trump’s removal from office? We ask him. Guests Mark Galli, former editor-in-chief of Christianity Today. (@markgalli) Richard Land, executive editor of The Christian Post. President of the Southern Evangelical Seminary and Bible College. (@ChristianPost) Interview Highlights On how the editorial came about Mark Galli: “We generally don't comment on the larger political scene in the United States. So I'd been thinking about, 'Should we write an editorial on the impeachment proceedings?' But was not thrilled about doing it. But as I thought about some of the things the magazine had done in the past — we had written a forceful editorial during Clinton's impeachment, as well as Nixon's. And so I'm starting to think maybe we should say something. I walk in the office on Thursday morning, and I talk to my editorial director. I said, ‘What do you think? You think we should write an editorial on the impeachment?’ He says, ‘Yeah, we should.’ So that's when I started to sit down and write the editorial. "Now, if anyone's familiar with my writing, you know that I've been working really hard for the last three to four years to try to get evangelicals on the Left, Center and Right to talk to one another charitably — to try to listen to one another, to try to understand where each is coming from. And so I started the editorial by wanting to write the typical Mark Galli: ‘On the one hand, on the other. Let's be charitable toward one another.’ And as I thought about what was at least revealed to me, and to millions of other Americans during the impeachment hearings, I just said, 'That just doesn't work anymore. We’ve crossed the Rubicon of some sort, and I can't say that.' And then I proceeded to write what I ended up writing, which was much more forceful — direct — than I had done in a lot of my editorials on this topic.” On why he believes President Trump is immoral Mark Galli: “To give credit to my fellow evangelicals — their reasons, their rational reasons for supporting the president — there is something to be said there. That is to say, you know, evangelicals in general are fiercely pro-life, and the president has attempted to appoint judges that will defend that point of view. He may not be a defender of all religious freedom, but he's certainly stood by Christians, at least verbally in many instances, when he feels like they're not getting a fair shake. And there's other reasons that they support him for practical policy reasons. What I think they're blind to, if I can use such strong language, is they don't seem to recognize that the very demeanor of the president and the language he uses to talk about his opponents, and the cavalier way in which he thinks about — and talks about — his moral life. "They pass this off, when they do respond … many pass it off, and say, ‘Well, he's fighting for the causes we care about. And if he has a few rough edges, we can live with that.’ And they don't seem to recognize that a man who calls his political enemies crazy, and lying, and disgraced, and losers, and crooked, and phony and fake — and does this day in and day out, often many times a day — they don't seem to recognize that he is exacerbating the culture of contempt, which was already well under way before he became president. I mean, Hillary Clinton called many Americans a basket of deplorables. But it's no question that President Trump has taken that to a new level. And the fact that they don't connect that with the biblical verses about holding one's tongue — and how dangerous the tongue can be, and how powerful words are, and how we have to be guarded in our speaking — they seem to have completely made a disconnect between those things. And to call that type of language ‘rough edges’ is to miss the gravity of what's going on.”

On how evangelical Christians feel about the argument that Trump is immoral Richard Land: “The Moral Majority [a conservative, Christian political action group] was started as a defensive, it was defensive. Most of evangelical involvement in public policy and in politics for the last 40 years has been defensive. It has been attempting to defend against attacks on … the moral consensus in this country, until the 1970s. And they have sought to fight back against it. And to try to hold the line, for religious freedom. For what they believe should be morality — and their right to live their morality, without being called bigots, and without being attacked — and not having their tax money used to support those things they find heinous, like abortion. I think that the idea that Mr. Trump is feeding a society of contempt, or a culture of contempt — let's see. It was Hillary Clinton that talked about a basket of deplorables. It was Mr. Obama who talked about people who clung to their guns and their Bibles. The attitude of contempt didn't start with Mr. Trump. And there are many of us who have publicly separated ourselves from many of his language. And I've said that his tweet needs an editor and a clutch. And also, I don't want to betray confidences here. But I think it's erroneous to assume that many evangelical leaders who have close access to Mr. Trump have not privately remonstrated with him about many, many things.” How should evangelicals, or non-evangelicals, respond to language like Rick Perry’s — who said that the president was chosen by God? Richard Land: “I'm not a Calvinist, so I don't believe that everything that happens is God's will. You know, you heard about the Calvinist who fell down three flights of stairs. He said, ‘Man, I'm glad that's over.’ I'm not that deterministic. I think that we have choices. I think given the binary choice that we were given in 2016, and given the binary choice that it looks like we're going to be given in 2020, based upon the Democratic primary so far, I think most evangelicals, at the very least, will look upon Mr. Trump as the lesser evil. That doesn't mean that I like his language. That doesn't mean that I like his style. That doesn't mean that I like a lot of the aspects of what he does, or what he has done. But, you know, our history is replete with people who did very great things and very moral things, who in many parts of their character were immoral. I mean, we start with Thomas Jefferson. It's hard to imagine the American republic without Thomas Jefferson. And yet his moral character left a lot to be desired. Lyndon Johnson, in my own lifetime, Lyndon Johnson in many ways was an odious man. He was a sexual predator — in the White House, and before the White House. And yet I shudder to think how he would have gotten through the 1960s without a lot more bloodshed, had it not been for his courageous leadership on civil rights.”

