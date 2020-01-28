Journalist and mother Sarah DiGregorio joins us to discuss her new book “Early,” a deeply personal study of premature birth in the United States.

Guests

Sarah DiGregorio, author of “Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human.” (@SarahDiGregorio)

Dr. Charlene Collier, director of the Mississippi Perinatal Quality Collaborative. (@CHCollier)

From The Reading List

Excerpted from "Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human" by Sarah DiGregorio. Copyright © 2020 by Sarah DiGregorio. Published by Harper, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers.

The New York Times: "Feeding a Preemie Means Swallowing Your Pride" — "If eating is about pleasure, at least for me, cooking is about control. Knowing how to make onions sizzle gently in oil and start to go limp, then transparent, then light brown, then sweet and dark. It’s a transformation that’s entirely predictable, a product of muscle and sense memory. If I pay attention in the kitchen, if I am careful, nothing goes wrong.

"When I was pregnant, I worked at Food & Wine magazine. Editing recipes, the biggest part of my job at the time, is a meticulous and satisfying exercise in imagining all the mistakes that could be made in a kitchen and then trying to prevent them.

"It was 90 degrees out as my stomach started to swell, but in the office we were cooking and tasting crunchy escarole salads, potato gratin, roasts and gravy, butter cookies and layer cakes. Summer at a monthly cooking magazine is about Thanksgiving, and then the holidays."

CBS Sunday Morning: "Premature births: One of the biggest public health threats facing the U.S." — "Chances are you know someone who was born prematurely. Last year, one in ten American babies was born too soon, before 37 weeks gestation. Reportedly Albert Einstein, Charles Darwin and Stevie Wonder were all preemies. That puts me and my family in very good company.

"We've come a long way since my grandfather was born weighing about one-and-a-half pounds. My great-grandmother kept him alive by putting him in a very low temperature oven. I was born about two months early in 1979. And in 2014, my daughter, Mira, was born at 28 weeks weighing 1 pound 13 ounces. She spent two months in the neonatal intensive care unit. Five years later, she's the spunkiest kindergartner in New York City.

"So, while you might know someone born prematurely, you might not know how devastating premature birth is, for families, for communities, and for our country as a whole. Being born prematurely comes with a host of risks, ranging from death to lung disease, to neurological and learning disabilities."