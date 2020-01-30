As the trial of President Donald Trump continues, we’ll check back in with reporters far away from Washington. How has the trial impacted voter opinion of senators in key states?

Kimberly Atkins, senior news correspondent for WBUR. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

Sonja Hutson, politics and government reporter for KUER, Utah's NPR station. (@SonjaHutson)

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent for Maine Public Radio. (@stevemistler)

Liz Ruskin, Washington correspondent for Alaska Public Media. (@lruskin)

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, politics reporter and co-host of "The Tri-Star State" for Nashville Public Radio. (@SergioMarBel)

Andrew Yeager, host and reporter for WBHM's Morning Edition in Birmingham, Alabama. (@andsygr)

The Salt Lake Tribune: "Sen. Mitt Romney may upend a quick acquittal of President Trump" — "Sen. Mitt Romney isn’t toeing the Republican line. He isn’t jumping on Fox News to defend President Donald Trump. He isn’t forecasting his vote to acquit or convict."Romney is a leading figure supporting witness testimony in the impeachment trial and one of the few Republicans who has said he is viewing the arguments for and against the president with an open mind.

"The Utah Republican has come under fire from Trump fans for his interest in hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton — who may undercut the defense laid out by Trump’s lawyers — and earned hero status among those on the left who see Romney as key to bringing about a fair trial."

Alaska Public Media: "Impeachment witnesses? Murkowski still isn't saying" — "Two Republicans, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, said Monday it’s more likely that former National Security Advisor John Bolton will be called as a witness in President Trump’s impeachment trial, now that details from his book are emerging. But Sen. Lisa Murkowski still isn’t saying how she’ll vote on witnesses.

"Day Seven of the impeachment trial ended with a lecture from former constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz. Murkowski said it felt like she was back in law school. 'It really did,' she said. 'And I was taking notes like I was back in con law 101.'

"Murkowski, Romney and Collins are among a handful of Republicans who’ve suggested they are open to hearing from witnesses. Murkowski said news reports about Bolton’s book have continued to pique her interest about what he might say, though she believes it’s too soon for her to decide on witnesses. 'I need to wait until the White House managers have finished the presentation of their case before I make a determination,' Murkowski said."

Politico: "Trio of Dem Senators considering vote to acquit Trump" — "A trio of moderate Senate Democrats is wrestling with whether to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial — or give the president the bipartisan acquittal he’s eagerly seeking.

"Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama are undecided on whether to vote to remove the president from office and are “struggling” over where to land, said Manchin. It’s a decision that could have major ramifications for each senator’s legacy and political prospects — as well shape the broader political dynamic surrounding impeachment heading into the 2020 election.

"... Manchin insisted Tuesday he hasn’t figured out where he will come down. And won’t until the trial ends. 'I know it’s hard to believe that. But I really am [undecided]. But I have not made a final decision. Every day, I hear something, I think "this is compelling, that’s compelling,' Manchin said in an interview. 'Everyone’s struggling a little bit.'"