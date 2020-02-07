A week drenched in history – Trump acquitted by the Senate – but not before Mitt Romney votes to convict and remove his fellow Republican. We'll also review confusion in the Iowa caucuses, the State of the Union and more.

Guests

Marc Lacey, national editor for the New York Times. (@marclacey)

Jeanne Cummings, deputy Washington bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal. (@JeanneCummings)

Wendy Benjaminson, politics editor for Bloomberg. (@wbenjaminson)

From The Reading List

Wall Street Journal: "A Bitter Impeachment Ends; Its Divisions May Live On" — "The stately dome of the U.S. Capitol has towered over many a dramatic scene since it was completed a century-and-a-half ago. Yet most recently, the dome has stood in silent witness to what feels like a lifetime’s worth of drama packed into just a few weeks.

"Consider the list: the impeachment of a president; an angry Senate trial, only the third in history; a president’s State of the Union address publicly ripped apart by the speaker of the House; a senator making an emotional and unprecedented announcement he would vote to convict a president of his own party; and, finally, a decisive acquittal of the president.

"That was the cycle that drew to a close late Wednesday when the Senate voted to dismiss impeachment charges against President Trump. You might think the shock of the impeachment drama would cause leaders in Washington to take a deep breath and find a way to come back together. And that may be what happens. Certainly some lawmakers, particularly in the Senate, say they now want to find ways to come back together."

Politico: "‘It was all bulls---’: Trump unloads after impeachment acquittal" — "The president viciously attacks his perceived political enemies during a victory address at the White House.

"President Donald Trump on Thursday unloaded on his perceived political enemies, declaring that the investigations into him have been "all bullshit" in a sprawling and teleprompter-free address at the White House less than a day after senators acquitted him on two articles of impeachment.

"Wednesday’s mostly party-line vote brought to a close House Democrats’ four-month effort to investigate and impeach Trump for allegedly withholding U.S. military aid from Ukraine to pressure its leaders to investigate Trump's Democratic rivals. And the president was in a mood to celebrate, Trump-style."

The Washington Post: "Pelosi laces into Trump, defends tearing up his State of the Union speech" — "An indignant House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Thursday she was in no mood to reconcile with President Trump and his congressional Republican allies a day after the Senate voted to acquit him of impeachment charges.

"Instead, Pelosi launched into a fierce attack on Trump’s State of the Union address, his economic and health care record, his response to the months-long impeachment process, and the swipes he leveled Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast at the faith of his political enemies.

"And she defended her own decision to publicly tear up a copy of Trump’s speech Tuesday night in the moments after he concluded his speech, saying she did not 'need any lessons from anybody, especially the president of the United States, about dignity.'”

Reuters: "Republican Senator Murkowski spares few in fiery impeachment speech" — "Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, an unpredictable moderate in a polarized Washington, on Monday declared she will vote to acquit Donald Trump, but not before leveling an attack against the president and fellow lawmakers of both parties during a partisan impeachment ordeal.

“'The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong. His personal interests do not take precedent over those of this great nation,' Murkowski declared in a speech to a nearempty Senate chamber.

"On Wednesday the Senate is scheduled to wrap up a two-week impeachment trial and vote to either acquit or convict Trump on charges leveled by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives that the Republican president abused his powers and obstructed Congress’ investigation of his dealings with Ukraine."