Chinese espionage is a real problem for this country. But is the FBI overreacting to Chinese theft of intellectual property, and creating a new red scare?

Guests

Peter Waldman, investigative reporter for Bloomberg News.

Larry Diamond, senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and ch-chair of a 2019 study on Chinese influence campaigns and espionage on American college campuses. (@LarryDiamond)

Xi Xiaoxing, professor of physics at Temple University. In 2015, he was arrested by the FBI on charges of espionage, but all charges were dropped. He is now suing the FBI. (@CST_TempleU)

From The Reading List

National Security Foundation: "Fundamental Research Security: JASON Report" — "The National Science Foundation (NSF) celebrates its 70th anniversary this year (2019). Over seven decades it has transformed U.S. fundamental research and enabled a world-leading scientific enterprise built upon open intellectual exchange, collaboration, and sharing. Several incidents in recent years have led to concern that the openness of our academic fundamental research ecosystem is being taken advantage of by other countries.

"This sense of unfair competition is entwined with concerns about U.S. economic and national security in a rapidly changing world. The NSF wishes to assess these concerns and respond to them where appropriate, while also adhering to core values of excellence, openness, and fairness. NSF has charged JASON to produce an unclassified report that can be widely disseminated and discussed in the academic community, providing technical or other data about specific security concerns in a classified appendix."

Bloomberg Businessweek: "The U.S. Is Purging Chinese Cancer Researchers From Top Institutions" — "The dossier on cancer researcher Xifeng Wu was thick with intrigue, if hardly the stuff of a spy thriller. It contained findings that she’d improperly shared confidential information and accepted a half-dozen advisory roles at medical institutions in China. She might have weathered those allegations, but for a larger aspersion that was far more problematic: She was branded an oncological double agent.

"In recent decades, cancer research has become increasingly globalized, with scientists around the world pooling data and ideas to jointly study a disease that kills almost 10 million people a year.

"International collaborations are an intrinsic part of the U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Moonshot program, the government’s $1 billion blitz to double the pace of treatment discoveries by 2022. One of the program’s tag lines: 'Cancer knows no borders.' Except, it turns out, the borders around China."

The Washington Post: "Scrutiny of Chinese American scientists raises fears of ethnic profiling" — "Two years ago, the director of the National Institutes of Health hailed genetic research from Emory University as a promising advance in the quest to treat Huntington’s disease, a devastating neurological disorder.

"A Chinese-born couple, Xiao-Jiang Li and Shihua Li, both Emory professors, were among the authors of the study on gene editing in mice. NIH Director Francis S. Collins called the results 'reassuring news' as scientists explore the 'potential curative power' of gene editing. Published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the study was a prime display of the globalization of science and the deep Chinese connections to U.S. higher education.

"Now, the Lis are booted from Emory, their laboratory shuttered, their tale an example of the rising scrutiny of ethnic Chinese scientists that has rattled campuses from coast to coast."

Bloomberg: "U.S. Targeting of Chinese Scientists Fuels a Brain Drain" — "It was a big opportunity for a small research university. In 2013, Xin Zhao, a prize-winning Ph.D. from the College of William & Mary, landed venture funding to commercialize some of the school’s patented nanotechnology. Zhao’s startup rented space nearby, hired local graduates and agreed to fund $1 million of new research at the Williamsburg, Virginia, campus.

“'It was what everyone wants to see—a success story of a university spinout,' says Jason McDevitt, the school’s director of technology transfer. Six years later, Yick Xin Technology Development Ltd. is up and running, but not in Virginia. The company’s R&D and new patent registrations—the lifeblood of any technology startup—have moved to China.

"The planned William & Mary spinout left the U.S. after federal agents hounded its founder, Zhao, for two years, and prosecutors accused him of trying to smuggle a robotic arm from Florida to a university in China that U.S. officials had linked to the nation’s top nuclear weapons lab. The charges were dismissed in December 2017—but Zhao, shaken by the ordeal, gave up his U.S. research operations."

CBS News: "FBI director and attorney general warn that Chinese espionage is growing threat" — "The two chief law enforcement officers in the U.S. warned against the growing threat of Chinese espionage to American national security. Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray described a 'diverse and multilayered threat' posed by the Chinese government. Speaking separately at a conference Thursday morning, each explained how China's 'Made in China 2025' goal puts the country at risk with state-sponsored espionage efforts across U.S. industry.

"Barr and Wray warned that the communist country is using both lawful and unlawful tactics to achieve its goals.

"Wray said there are about 1,000 ongoing investigations into Chinese theft of U.S. technology across all 56 of the bureau's field offices. Barr also hinted that there would be more indictments brought by the Justice Department targeting hacking attempts by the Chinese government."