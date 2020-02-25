Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape, but acquitted of the most serious charges against him. We’ll take a look at the impact of this watershed moment.

Guests

Jodi Kantor, prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times and best-selling author of "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement." (@jodikantor)

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center and co-founder of Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. (@FGossGraves)

Juana Melara, Among those honored as TIME's Person of the Year 'Silence Breakers' in 2017. Hotel housekeeper who advocates for hospitality employees in the California legislature.

How Twitter Responded To The Harvey Weinstein Verdict

From The Reading List

The New York Times: "Women Who Accused Harvey Weinstein Hail Guilty Verdict" — "Women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment celebrated the verdict in his trial on Monday, after a jury in New York found him guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

"Mr. Weinstein, 67, a once-powerful Hollywood producer, had been on trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan for over a month. He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

"Some were disappointed with the jury’s decision to acquit him of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge he faced. Though he was charged in connection with the accounts presented by two women, four others were allowed to testify to establish a pattern of behavior."

CNN: "These are the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein" — "Several actresses, a production assistant and a scriptwriter testified against Harvey Weinstein during his trial over the past few weeks.

"At least 100 women have publicly accused the disgraced media mogul of sexual abuse, but the vast majority will have no part in the trial. Jurors at a New York state court only heard from six of them.

"In opening statements, prosecutors said Weinstein is 'not a harmless old man.' Two women testified about allegations that make up the charges against Weinstein. In addition, four other accusers testified about alleged incidents with Weinstein as prosecutors tried to show he had a pattern of behavior."