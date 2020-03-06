On Point
Salmon: The History And Future Of A Sought-After Fish45:56Play
Author Mark Kurlansky joins us to discuss his latest book about salmon and their unique link to global ecology.
Guests
Mark Kurlansky, Award-winning author. His latest book is "Salmon: A Fish, the Earth, and the History of Their Common Fate." (@codlansky)
From The Reading List
Excerpt from "Salmon: A Fish, the Earth, and the History of Their Common Fate" by Mark Kurlansky
Excerpted from "Salmon: A Fish, the Earth, and the History of Their Common Fate" by Mark Kurlansky © 2020 by Patagonia Works. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, Patagonia. All rights reserved.
This program aired on March 6, 2020.
