Find the CDC's latest guidelines here. Read the AP's exclusive shelved CDC guidelines here.

Two months in, and we’re all feeling it: quarantine fatigue. We chat with the experts about how the concept of harm reduction might help us approach the future.

Guests

Julia Marcus, infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. (@JuliaLMarcus)

Matthew Liao, director of the Center for Bioethics. Professor of bioethics at the NYU School of Global Public Health. (@smatthewliao)

Richard Berkowitz, activist. Co-author of “How to Have Sex in an Epidemic: One Approach." (@RichBNYC)

1993: Richard Berkowitz with co-author Michael Callen and Dr. Joseph Sonnabend, the doctor who consulted on “How to Have Sex in an Epidemic” (Courtesy Richard Berkowitz)

Richard Berkowitz with co-author Michael Callen at typewriter. (from the Richard Berkowitz archives)

From The Reading List

Reuters: "'This virus may never go away,' WHO says" — "The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a “massive effort” to counter it."

The Atlantic: "Quarantine Fatigue Is Real" — "In the earliest years of the HIV epidemic, confusion and fear reigned. AIDS was still known as the “gay plague.” To the extent that gay men received any health advice at all, it was to avoid sex. In 1983, the activists Richard Berkowitz and Michael Callen, with guidance from the virologist Joseph Sonnabend, published a foundational document for their community, called 'How to Have Sex in an Epidemic.'”

Boston Globe: "Opinion: The only way this ends: herd immunity" — "Last week Governor Charlie Baker released projections of how many Massachusetts residents were likely to contract the coronavirus. By this reckoning, Baker said, the state would experience “somewhere between 47,000 and 172,000 cases during the course of the pandemic.” This represents between 0.7 and 2.5 percent of the state’s population."

Healthline: "Yes, ‘Quarantine Fatigue’ Is Real. Here’s How to Cope" — "It’s been more than 2 months since self-isolation and shuttered businesses became the norm in most of North America due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Vox: "Covid-19 could reverse decades of global progress" — "The world’s attention has been focused on the coronavirus pandemic for the past couple of months, and rightly so. The global death toll has hit 285,000, the economy is in shambles, and our day-to-day lives are completely transformed. It’s obviously a huge deal."

Los Angeles Times: "Could a ‘controlled avalanche’ stop the coronavirus faster, and with fewer deaths?" — "Could a 'controlled avalanche' of deliberate coronavirus infections end this pandemic faster, and with fewer deaths?"