This program originally aired on April 1, 2020.

For years, Sherry Turkle has researched how technology is pushing people apart. But in the face of a global pandemic, is technological communication the thing that's bringing us together?

Guest

Sherry Turkle, professor of the social studies of science and technology at MIT. Author of "Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in the Digital Age." (@sturkle)

